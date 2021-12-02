Joe Biden says COVID-19 response 'should not be' political issue

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday the United States' COVID-19 response shouldn't be politically divisive and he hoped for bipartisan backing for his plan for winter.

"It's a plan that I think should unite us," he said in a statement while speaking at the headquarters of the National Institutes of Health in a Washington suburb.

"I know Covid-19 has been very divisive. In this country, it's become a political issue...A sad, sad commentary. It shouldn't be, but it has been."

PLAN TO FIGHT COVID-19 DOES NOT INCLUDE SHUTDOWNS

Biden said on Thursday that his administration's plan to fight COVID-19 does not include shutdowns.

The president also added that the U.S. will speed up efforts to vaccinate the rest of the world and said that experts believed coronavirus cases will continue to rise in the winter.





