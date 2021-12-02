Turkey warns Council of Europe about disciplinary proceedings over Kavala case

Turkey on Thursday called on the Council of Europe to avoid taking an unfair decision against Turkey ahead of a decision this week on whether Ankara could face rare disciplinary proceedings over the case of jailed businessman Osman Kavala .

"Out of respect for the ongoing judicial process, we invite the Council of Europe to avoid taking a decision which will qualify as interference with the independent judiciary," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

Osman Kavala, a 64-year-old businessman, has been accused of financing 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in the 2016 coup attempt.

The rights body's committee of ministers, which is responsible for overseeing the implementation of ECHR judgements, began meeting between November 30 and December 2.

The committee of ministers has this week considered whether to launch infringement proceedings against Turkey over the failure to release Kavala last month.

An Istanbul court ordered Kavala to stay in jail on November 26, even after his case led to a diplomatic standoff between Turkey and 10 Western embassies including the US.

There were unconfirmed reports on Thursday that the Council of Europe agreed to launch proceedings against Turkey, after which the ministry issued the strong statement.

The Council of Europe had taken on an "inconsistent approach by insisting on keeping the decision on Kavala on the agenda," the ministry said.

"It first of all damages the Council of Europe itself that the existing mechanisms... are used against certain countries based on political concerns, not according to a legal and fair understanding," it said.



