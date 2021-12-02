Erdoğan: Turkey to grow further following record-high rise in exports

Turkey 's economy will continue to grow following a record-high rise in its exports last month, the country's president said on Thursday.

"Our November exports increased by 33.44% to $21.5 billion, compared to the same month of last year, according to foreign trade data announced today," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter. "On an annual basis, our exports reached $221 billion."

"We will work harder, produce more, and grow further," he added.

Erdoğan also shared an infographic on Turkey's recent export figures.

Turkey's total exports climbed to over $203.1 billion during the first 11 months of 2021, up 33.82%, from the same period of last year, according to the infographic.

The greatest share of the country's exports went to Germany, followed by the UK and US, it shows.