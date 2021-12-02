News World Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai calls Taliban 'brothers'

"I see the Taliban very much as brothers and I see all other Afghans as brothers. We are a people. We are a nation. All Afghans have suffered," Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said in his comments to BBC.

