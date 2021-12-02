NewsWorldFormer Afghan president Hamid Karzai calls Taliban 'brothers'
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai calls Taliban 'brothers'
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has sounded a conciliatory tone towards the Taliban, telling the BBC in an interview that recent exchanges he'd had with the Taliban had been "very good on lots of issues."
Karzai, who was president of Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014 and waged war against the Islamist group during that time, said "I see the Taliban very much as brothers and I see all other Afghans as brothers."
The country now needed to come together, he told the British broadcaster. "We are a people. We are a nation. All Afghans have suffered."
Karzai expressed optimism that women and girls would soon be able to return to schools, universities and the workplace, from which they are currently banned by the Taliban.
After discussing the issue with Taliban leaders, Karzai claimed: "They agree with us, understand it and say it will happen," though he did not give a date.
The former president also called on Afghans who fled abroad as the Taliban retook control of the country in August to return home and help rebuild Afghanistan.
Asked if he had a message for US President Joe Biden, Karzai replied: "They better come and help the Afghan people. They, their allies and the international community must help Afghanistan rebuild itself, must heal the wounds that have been caused on all sides."