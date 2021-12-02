Ankara, Baku planning to establish joint university in Azerbaijan

Turkey and Azerbaijan have started working on establishing a joint university in Azerbaijan, a Turkish official said on Thursday.

"We are planning to establish a university in Azerbaijan. This university will be realized by establishing affiliations with the most reputed universities," Erol Özvar , head of the Council of Higher Education, said at an economic forum hosted by Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC).

Establishing a higher education institution requires serious efforts, but they are working to have it ready for the next semester, Özvar added.

On education during the pandemic period, he said all university curriculum has been digitized.

"Since both our public and private universities have a solid digital infrastructure, we passed through this process well. There was no disruption. This was an extremely important exam for us," he added.



