NATO ready to further support allies affected by Belarus migrant crisis: Stoltenberg

"Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko's regime's use of vulnerable people as a means to put pressure on other countries is cynical and inhumane. NATO stands in full solidarity with all affected allies," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on a visit to Berlin.

Published November 19,2021
NATO is ready to further support allies affected by the Belarus migrant crisis, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, calling the situation on the border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia deeply concerning.

"We remain vigilant and stand ready to further help our allies," Stoltenberg told reporters on a visit to Berlin.

