Biden warns against 'violence' after protest shooting verdict

President Joe Biden on Friday warned against " violence " in the wake of the acquittal on all charges of a teenager who shot dead two people at a racially charged riot in Wisconsin.

Biden acknowledged that the verdict left him and "many Americans feeling angry and concerned," but said the "jury has spoken" and must be respected.

"I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy," he said, noting that his team had been in touch with Wisconsin authorities "to prepare for any outcome."







