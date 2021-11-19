OIC calls for Israel to be held accountable for 'extrajudicial killings'

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday demanded accountability for extrajudicial executions and crimes committed against Palestinians by Israel.

The OIC said in a statement that Israeli police shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian named Omar Abu Asab on Nov. 17 in occupied East Jerusalem after accusing him of a stabbing attempt.

Underlining that increased Israeli violence and attacks against Palestinians posed the risk of escalating tensions in the region, the OIC strongly condemned Israel's crimes against Palestinians.

The statement also pointed out that Sami Umour , a Palestinian inmate in an Israeli jail, died as a result of medical negligence and inhumane treatment of Palestinian prisoners.

It said Israel should be held accountable for these crimes, calling on the UN and other relevant international bodies to form committees and investigate the deaths of both individuals.

It also urged the international community to intervene and save Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails who are on hunger strike.





