Unidentified Islamophobic attacker attempts to set fire to Cologne Mosque - police

According to the German authorities, an Islamophobic attacker attempted to carry out an arson attack on Cologne Central Mosque but the awakening of the private security officers to the hate crime incident led the suspect to escape from the complex by leaving half a tin of combustible material and a few lighters behind.

Published November 19,2021