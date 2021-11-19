Kremlin accuses U.S. of meddling over proposal to stop Putin recognition in 2024

The Kremlin on Friday denounced a resolution proposed by two U.S. congressmen to end recognition of President Vladimir Putin when his current term ends in 2024 as an unacceptable and aggressive demonstration of official U.S. meddling in Russia's internal affairs.

"Every time we think there is nothing more absurd, aggressive, unfriendly and unconstructive that can come from that side of the ocean, and every time we are wrong unfortunately," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

NATO PROVOCATION, ARMING OF UKRAINE BEHIND PUTIN'S CALL FOR SECURITY GUARANTEES

Putin's call for security guarantees from the West was a response to provocative actions by NATO including the arming of Ukraine.

Putin on Thursday said the West was taking Russia's warnings not to cross its "red lines" too lightly and told foreign ministry officials that Russia needed to seek long-term guarantees of its security from the West.





