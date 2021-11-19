Greece announces coronavirus measures for all unvaccinated adults

Greece 's prime minister announced Thursday that beginning next week, all unvaccinated adult residents will be banned from entering indoor venues including gyms or museums even if they have a negative coronavirus test.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the move was taken in order "to have a better Christmas than last year."

He made the remarks in a televised address to the nation in an effort to get more people vaccinated as the country has witnessed a rapid increase in infections and deaths.

Unvaccinated adults have so far not been allowed indoors at restaurants and coffee shops.

With regards to churchgoers, the unvaccinated will need to provide a negative laboratory test, which has already been called for by the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Greece.

He also said that vaccination certificates for those over 60 years old will "expire" seven months after they are fully vaccinated and they will be given one month to receive a booster shot.

Mitsotakis said rolling working hours will be extended in the public and private sectors to avoid overcrowding and with special provisions for employees with schoolchildren.

He said controls will be even more extensive as everyone should take responsibility, adding that the National Health System will be further strengthened with private sector doctors and additional private clinic intensive care units.

Greece confirmed 7,317 new infections Thursday, according to the National Public Health Organization.

Since the pandemic began, the country has registered 861,117 infections.

Sixty-three deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,075.





