Pakistan to immunize children over age of 12 against COVID-19

Pakistan announced on Tuesday that it will begin anti-coronavirus immunization for children aged 12 and up, amid dwindling infections across the country.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who leads the country's anti-virus strategy, announced the decision in a Twitter post, adding that "a special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated."

The country logged 1,400 fresh infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day tally since July 5, when 830 cases were recorded.

With the addition of new COVID-19 patients, the South Asian country's overall caseload has surpassed 12 million.

In the last 24 hours, 41 people have died, bringing the total death toll to 27,638.

The total number of active cases across the country is 49,968, with 1,164,219 patients recovered so far.

Pakistan has so far inoculated over 79 million vaccine doses.





