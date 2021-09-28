Erdoğan: Support to disadvantaged groups to access to vaccines is "moral imperative"

"Providing support to disadvantaged groups to access to vaccines, treatment and protection tools is a moral imperative," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech during the Global COVID-19 Summit on Tuesday.
"It is our duty to future generations will strengthen and prepare the multilateral system against global health threats," Erdoğan pointed out while speaking of the pandemic issue.
Facing a new pandemic only a matter of time, Erdoğan warned. The Turkish leader also added that eliminating identified deficiencies is' not option' but 'political responsibility
"Turkey is ready to take part in the post-pandemic efforts for a stronger world in all respects," Erdoğan underlined his comments.