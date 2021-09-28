News World Erdoğan: Support to disadvantaged groups to access to vaccines is "moral imperative"

Delivering a speech during the Global COVID-19 Summit on Tuesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his remarks: "Providing support to disadvantaged groups to access to vaccines, treatment and protection tools is a moral imperative."

Published September 28,2021