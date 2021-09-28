Erdoğan, Biden to hold meeting at G20 summit to discuss Turkey-U.S. ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on the margins of the G20 summit in Rome, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Tuesday.

Erdoğan will meet with Joe Biden at the summit to be held on Oct. 30-31 in Rome, according to official sources.

Erdoğan has recently said that relations between Ankara and Washington are not healthy, adding that the two countries need to "sort out" issues over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 defence system, according to broadcaster Haberturk.



Earlier this month, Erdoğan had voiced hope that, as NATO allies, Washington and Ankara would treat each other amicably and not with hostility.

The two countries should work together as friends but "the current direction does not bode well", Erdoğan said.



Speaking to the press before his return from New York, where he had gone to attend the 76th UN General Assembly session, Erdoğan said he had worked well with former US presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, lamenting that relations did not start off well with Biden.







