Biden not to guarantee final outcome of Afghanistan evacuation

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday a large evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan is a risky operation and he cannot guarantee the final outcome .

Biden, in remarks in the White House East Room, said the United States is in close contact with the Taliban to gain access to the Kabul airport for U.S.-aligned Afghan citizens.





ALLIES NOT QUESTIONING U.S. CREDIBILITY

Biden said he has not seen America's allies question US credibility over the conduct of its withdrawal from Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the country.

"I have seen no question of credibility from our allies around the world," Biden said in a White House address, saying the United States was in "close operational coordination with NATO " on the evacuation operation in Kabul and was "also facilitating flights for our allies and our partners."





