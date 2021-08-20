Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Greek PM Mitsotakis over phone

The president of Turkey and premier of Greece on Friday discussed recent developments in Afghanistan and the issue of migration in a phone call.

Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis voiced their hopes for a smooth transition in Afghanistan as the war-torn country is once again going through a critical period.

Unless a transition period is ensured, migration pressures which had already reached high levels, will present a serious challenge for all, Erdoğan told Mitsotakis, said the statement.





The Turkish president also underlined that the new government to be founded in Afghanistan should be inclusive and reflect the diversity of the Afghan people.

Taliban insurgents seized control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul on Aug. 15, with the president and other top officials leaving the country.

The unexpected power grab has triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups and now fear Taliban retribution.