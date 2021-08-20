Leipzig kick-start season with Stuttgart thrashing

News
Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored twice on his first Bundesliga start for RB Leipzig as they thrashed VfB Stuttgart 4-0 on Friday to notch their first league win of the campaign.
Published August 20,2021
Dominik Szoboszlai struck a double on his long-awaited RB Leipzig starting debut on Friday to crown a magnificent 4-0 win over former Bundesliga leaders VfB Stuttgart.
Last season's runners-up Leipzig stumbled in their opener 1-0 away to Mainz last week but looked a different team against Stuttgart and could have led even before Szoboszlai's rocket from the corner of the box broke the deadlock in 38 minutes.
The 20-year-old Hungarian signed for Leipzig in January only to be injured immediately. He now seems determined to make up for lost time.
His second, and Leipzig's third, was a slightly fortunate 52nd minute free-kick which evaded the crowd in the box to find the net. It came after Emil Forsberg's brilliant goal, from Andre Silva's backheel, just 16 seconds into the second half.
Silva's penalty then secured his first goal for Leipzig, whose boss Jesse Marsch also tasted his first victory with his new team - in the first all-American Bundesliga coaching duel against compatriot Pellegrino Matarazzo.
Stuttgart were outclassed in a total reversal from their 5-1 start against Greuther Fuerth which saw them top the table after matchday one.
That honour now belongs to Hoffenheim, one of seven teams on three points. They host Union Berlin on Sunday before champions Bayern Munich welcome Cologne.