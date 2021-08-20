Muslim woman hospitalized after being exposed to Islamophobic attack in German capital Berlin

A Muslim woman with a headscarf was brutally beaten in a subway station by a man who shouted racist slurs , Berlin police said on Friday.

The 39-year old Muslim woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after the attack in Berlin's Spandau district, the police said in a statement.

Violently attacking the woman with his bike, the suspect punched her several times and pulled off her headscarf , while hurling xenophobic slurs at her, according to the police.