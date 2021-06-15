Biden nominates 9 US ambassadors, including for Israel, Mexico

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his first slate of political ambassadors, including for Israel and Mexico.

The White House said in a statement that Biden announced his intent to nominate nine ambassadors to represent the US on the world stage.

They include Julie Chung, nominee for ambassador to Sri Lanka, Sharon Cromer to Gambia, Troy Damian Fitrell to Guinea, Thomas Nides to Israel, Marc Ostfield to Paraguay, Ken Salazar to Mexico, Julianne Smith to NATO, "Sully" Sullenberger III to Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization and Dr. Cynthia Ann Telles to Costa Rica.

ISRAEL

Nides served as Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources at the State Department from 2010 - 2013.

"He currently serves on the boards of the Partnership for Public Service, the International Rescue Committee, the Atlantic Council and the Urban Alliance Foundation, and currently serves as the Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Morgan Stanley," said the White House.

His nomination came after a group headed by Naftali Bennett won a 60-59 vote of confidence on Sunday in the Knesset to become Israel's new government.

The nominees need to receive confirmation from the US Senate before they can take office.