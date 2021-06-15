Erdoğan pins hope for regional peace on 6-nation platform

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday said he is pinning hope for regional peace on a six-nation platform comprising Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia.

In a joint news conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan's Susha city, Erdogan said: "We are willing to make all kinds of sacrifices. Mr. Putin as well... With the steps to be taken in this regard, the region will become a peace zone."

"We hope Armenia will grasp this hand extended in solidarity, take an opportunity to shape a common future together," he added.

Turkey is planning to open a consulate general in the recently liberated city of Shusha as soon as possible, Erdogan said.

Erdogan and Aliyev also signed the Shusha Declaration.

The Turkish president reached Azerbaijan earlier on Tuesday on an official visit.