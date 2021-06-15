‘Acute’ phase of pandemic nearing its end in Turkey: Health minister

The "acute" phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in Turkey is nearing an end, the health minister announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Fahrettin Koca said he held a virtual meeting with Hans Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe.

"In these days we are in, I think that the acute period of the pandemic is nearing its end and we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Koca said.

In the meeting, many issues such as global and regional developments regarding the pandemic, Turkey's vaccination studies and vaccination program were discussed.

Kluge thanked Turkey for its international cooperation and solidarity.

Emphasizing that Turkey supports more than 100 countries and dozens of international organizations, Kluge said: "I congratulate you on the rapid implementation of COVID-19 vaccination."

Koca said Turkey's efforts to develop its own vaccine continue at full speed.

Expressing that Turkey is in a good position regarding vaccination, he said: "I think we will go a long way with the effective campaigns we will carry out until autumn. Today, I estimate that we will exceed 1 million doses of vaccine daily."