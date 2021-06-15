Erdoğan pays a visit to symbolic town of Shusha located in Upper Karabakh region

Turkish Presidenton Tuesday paid a visit to the symbolic town ofliberated by ally Azerbaijan during last year's war withover the Yerevan-occupiedregion.

Turkey was a key backer of Azerbaijan during the conflict, which erupted in September and ended in a Russian-brokered ceasefire after six weeks of fighting and some 6,000 deaths.

The truce agreement saw Yerevan cede territories it had controlled for decades, including Shusha, which both Armenians and Azerbaijanis claim as a cradle of their culture.

The fortress town sits on cliffs around 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Karabakh's largest city Stepanakert and its fall to Azerbaijani forces in November marked the turning point of the war.

Erdoğan arrived in Baku in the early hours on Tuesday, Azerbaijan's state-run news agency AzerTag reported. Turkish leader met later in the afternoon with President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha.

During his visit, Erdoğan is also to deliver a speech to the Azerbaijani parliament and on Wednesday attend the Euro 2020 football match in Baku between Turkey and Wales.

Erdoğan was welcomed at Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Halef Halefov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Turkey Hazar Ibrahim and Turkey's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağcı.

He was accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın, Justice and Development (AK) Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik and the head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Osman Aşkın Bak.











