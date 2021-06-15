7 Palestinian prisoners stage hunger strike in Israeli prisons

Seven Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons have staged an open hunger strike in protest of their administrative detention, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said on Tuesday.

The Palestinian NGO stated in a statement that the oldest of the striking prisoners is Ghadanfar Abu Atwan, who has been on hunger strike for 42 consecutive days.

Abu Atwan was arrested in October 2020 and Israeli authorities issued two administrative detention orders against him, each of which lasts for six months, the NGO said, going on to hold Israel responsible for the fate of the striking detainees.

The six other prisoners who are on the hunger strike were identified as Khader Adnan, an Islamic Jihad leader, who continues his hunger strike for the 17th consecutive day, Amr Al-Shami and Youssef Al-Amer, who continue their strike for the 16th day, as well as Jamal Al-Taweel, who has been on hunger strike for 13 days in protest of the continued administrative detention of his daughter, Bushra Al-Taweel.

According to the NGO, the Israeli authorities issued 200 administrative detention orders in May.

The number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons is estimated at 5,300, including 520 administrative detainees, according to institutions concerned with prisoners' affairs.





