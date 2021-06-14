Erdoğan holds high-level talks with Western leaders on sidelines of NATO summit in Brussels

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived at NATO Headquarters in Brussels to attend the NATO Leaders' Summit.

President Erdoğan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar.

A closed-door meeting between Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron began on Monday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels.

Erdoğan told reporters on Friday that the two countries "will have the opportunity to discuss the positive and negative aspects of Turkish-French relations."

ERDOĞAN, JOHNSON HOLD MEETING AT NATO SUMMIT

A closed-door meeting between Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began on Monday during the ongoing NATO summit in Brussels.

ERDOĞAN MEETS GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERKEL AT NATO SUMMIT

Turkish leader Erdoğan met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a closed-door meeting on Monday during the ongoing NATO summit in Brussels.

Before Merkel, Erdoğan met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



