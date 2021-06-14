'Turkey, US agree to use direct channels of dialogue effectively'

Turkey and the US agreed to use direct channels of dialogue effectively and regularly, befitting the two allies and strategic partners, the Turkish president said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference after the NATO summit, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said "there is no issue that cannot be resolved in Turkey-US relations," adding that "the cooperation areas are wider and richer than problem areas."

Erdoğan and US President Joe Biden held a closed-door meeting during the NATO summit in Brussels. The two leaders met for the first time since Biden took office in January.

Biden said he had a "very good meeting" with his Turkish counterpart.

Noting that his meeting with Biden is positive for the continuation of relations, Erdoğan said he invited Biden to visit Turkey. Biden will probably visit the country soon, he added.

Erdoğan also said Turkey clearly expressed at the NATO summit that the support given to the PYD/PKK terror group should be ended.

Responding to a question about S-400s, Erdoğan said: "We expressed the same thoughts on S-400s to President (Biden) as we had before, also expressed the same thoughts about F-35s."

On Afghanistan, Erdoğan said the US support in diplomatic, logistical, and financial matters is crucial if the Turkish troops in Afghanistan are asked not to leave the country.

On alliance relations, Erdoğan expressed hope that all NATO allies will show full solidarity with Turkey by putting aside shallow political calculations.

NATO should take an active role where the alliance's security umbrella is needed from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, from Europe to Asia, he also noted.