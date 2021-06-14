‘Spain-Turkey to hold summit as soon as possible’

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday expressed hope to hold a Spain-Turkey summit as soon as possible.

"We both shared the desire to hold a Spain-Turkey summit as soon as possible, together with business forum," Sanchez said on Twitter after he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of the NATO summit.

During the meeting, Sanchez said they discussed the situation in the region and the flow of refugees.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Turkey thanked Sanchez for his country's constructive position in Turkey-EU relations and Spain's Patriot missile defense system deployed in Turkey's southern Adana province as part of the NATO mission.