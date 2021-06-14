 Contact Us
NATO chief Stoltenberg: China is not our enemy but poses security challenges

"We're not entering a new Cold War, and is not our adversary, not our enemy. But we need to address together, as the alliance, the challenges that the rise of China poses to our security," Secretary-General told reports after a NATO leaders' summit.

Published June 14,2021
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the Western alliance must respond to China's economic, political and military rise and that a final NATO summit statement will cement a new strategy towards Beijing.

"China is coming closer to us. We see them in cyberspace, we see China in Africa, but we also see China investing heavily in our own critical infrastructure," he told reporters at NATO headquarters before leaders began arriving for the summit.

"We know that China does not share our values ... we need to respond together as an alliance," he said, adding that China was not an enemy or an adversary.