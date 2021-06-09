EU should be prepared against far-right risks, Portugal says

A top government official from European Union term president Portugal said Tuesday that the EU is working against far-right risks in Europe.

Portugal's Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita said the EU should be prepared for all sorts of risks, not merely "jihadist" ones.

He said the EU's 27 member states are working against far-right risks detected in the bloc.

Noting that migration and asylum were the priority on the agenda of Tuesday's EU meeting, Cabrita said a lot of ground has been covered on issues such as strengthening the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) and the Schengen Area.

He added that the visa system, artificial intelligence, fight against terrorism and integrated administrative system which would contribute positively to migration to Europe were also discussed.

The minister said the issue of individual armament will be discussed with officials from the US on June 21-22.