Turkey to clear entire Marmara Sea of mucilage: Erdoğan

In the face of a recent mucilage threat, Turkey will clean up the entire Sea of Marmara in part by declaring it a protected conservation area, the Turkish president said on Wednesday.

"By declaring the entire Sea of Marmara a Conservation Area, bringing the most advanced technology to our wastewater treatment systems, and taking all other necessary steps, we will clean the Marmara," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group.

The nation will protect Turkey's coasts from the threat of pollution with the support and contributions of science, he added.

"We're also completing our strategic plan, which includes our roadmap for a permanent solution to the mucilage issue, within three months," he said.

Erdogan also reiterated that the AK Party's parliamentary group plans to form an inquiry committee to investigate the issue of mucilage-also known colloquially as "sea snot"-in the Sea of Marmara.

"If it is our responsibility to make up for the shortcomings of institutions that cannot do their job, regardless of their party, we will not hesitate to do what is needed," he said.

Turkey on Tuesday launched its largest and most comprehensive sea cleaning mobilization yet to save the Sea of Marmara from a plague of mucilage.

Mucilage is the overgrowth of microscopic algae called phytoplankton. The thick, mucus-like slimy layer contains a variety of microorganisms and is caused by rising seawater temperature due to global warming, stagnant water, and pollution.

The government's 22-point action plan to clear the surge in mucilage will be jointly carried out by the Environment and Urbanization Ministry, Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry, and Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

The Health Ministry, Interior Ministry, related institutions, NGOs, and coastal municipalities under the coordination of governorships are also taking part.

NATO SUMMIT

Erdoğan also noted that next Monday he is set to meet with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a NATO leaders' summit in Brussels.

Speaking in the wake of more deadly Islamophobic attacks abroad, Erdoğan said: "Just as Turkey has fulfilled its humanitarian duties by opening its arms to millions of refugees, it will not refrain from raising its voice against anti-Islamic and anti-Turkish attacks in every corner of the world, from calling out this distortion on every platform."

Turkey, the most important member of NATO, is a country that has duly fulfilled all its duties within the alliance, he said.

"Our only expectation from our other partners in the alliance is to respect our country's sovereign rights and security sensitivities, especially regarding developments in our region," he said.

"While expressing our determination on this issue to our counterparts, we will reiterate our offers of cooperation in the fight against terrorism and effective response to humanitarian crises," he added.