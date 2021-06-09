Thousands of facilities, vehicles in Turkey receive Safe Tourism Certificate

Thousands of facilities and tour and transfer vehicles in Turkey have been granted the "Safe Tourism Certificate" through a program aimed at ensuring the safety of tourists, relevant staff and travelers from COVID-19.

Amid the global coronavirus outbreak, Turkey has set an example with the measures it has taken in the field of tourism.

The Turkey Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) said the certificates have been granted to a total of 5,216 accommodation facilities.

In addition, 10,457 facilities and vehicles including 2,035 restaurants and cafes, 2,836 tour and transfer vehicles, 21 culture and congress centers, 327 marine tourism sightseeing boats and similar vehicles and 10 theme parks have received the certificates.

The certificates of 86 facilities meanwhile have been revoked because they did not meet the criteria. At the end of the inspection period, businesses that do not meet the criteria of the Safe Tourism Certificate are given three days to correct the issues. If there is no improvement within the given time, the certificate is revoked.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Nadir Alpaslan, deputy minister of culture and tourism, said an increased desire to travel has been seen.

Noting that Turkey offers "healthy and safe tourism" services, Alpaslan said they were ready for the summer season by taking all measures.

Referring to the Safe Tourism Certificate program, he said: "The program is implemented without compromise. We have established a system in which all facilities are inspected and certified by international accredited institutions. As the accredited companies and the ministry, we carefully inspect each facility four times a month."

He said that everyone is enjoying their holidays with peace of mind.

"There is very serious demand for holidays to our country, both from Russia, our biggest market, and from Europe," he added.

The Safe Tourism Certification, launched in collaboration with Turkey's foreign, culture and tourism, and transportation ministries, covers a broad range of safety measures.

The certificate, issued by international certification institutions, validates the execution of strict health and hygiene requirements at airlines, airports and other transport facilities, as well as at accommodation outlets and food and beverage venues.