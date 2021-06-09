IF US DOES NOT GUARANTEE PATRIOT, WE CAN GET AIR DEFENSE SYSTEM FROM OUR OTHER ALLIES, SAYS TURKEYS FOREIGN MINISTER

If US does not guarantee Patriot, we can get air defense system from our other allies, says Turkey's foreign minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made statements on the agenda on TRT News special broadcast.

"If US does not guarantee Patriot, we can get air defense system from our other allies," he highlighted in his statement.

"We approach meeting between US President Biden, Turkish President Erdogan with positive agenda, we receive same messages from opposite side," Çavuşoğlu underlined.

"We see that US wants to cooperate with us not only on issue of Libya, Syria, but also in many areas from Mediterranean to Black Sea and Caucasus," he stated.

"French trade minister will visit Turkey. We will take important economic steps together in upcoming period, as well as strengthen our bilateral relations," Çavuşoğlu added.