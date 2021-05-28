Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on Republic Day

Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Friday congratulated Azerbaijan on the 103rd anniversary of its Republic Day.

In his letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart, President Alvi conveyed his greeting and best wishes to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.

"This year's Republic Day is indeed significant for the people of Azerbaijan following their remarkable victory in the second Karabakh war and liberation of occupied territories," Alvi said.

"Pakistan is proud to have stood with the brotherly country of Azerbaijan and will continue to support the right of self-defense of Azerbaijan against any aggression," he added.

The Pakistani president further said that his country will work closely with Azerbaijan to further deepen its bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two "brotherly" countries.

He also thanked Azerbaijan for continued support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute at international forums.

The Azerbaijani National Council, headed by Mammad Amin Rasulzadeh, declared the independent Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Tbilisi, Georgia on May 28, 1918, becoming the first democratic republic of the East.

The Ottoman Empire and the newly-formed Azerbaijan signed an agreement of friendship and cooperation the same year. Rasulzadeh inked the agreement on behalf of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan first declared independence from the Russian Tsar regime but was occupied by the Soviet Union after a short period of two years.

On Aug. 30, 1991, four months before the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the modern Republic of Azerbaijan declared its independence.

The country celebrates May 28 as Republic Day since 1990.