US Senate Republicans block commission on Jan 6 Capitol riot

Senate Republicans blocked on Friday the creation of an independent bipartisan panel to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol carried out by former US President Donald Trump's supporters.

The 54-35 procedural vote fell six votes short of the 60-vote threshold to advance the bill in the chamber after it cleared the House of Representatives earlier in May.

Trump, who called the insurrectionists "great patriots" during the insurrection, warned his fellow Republicans that the panel was a "Democrat trap." Friday's vote signals his continuing hold over the party even after he lost November's national election by over 7 million votes.