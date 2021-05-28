 Contact Us
News World Mali's top court declares coup leader Goita as interim president

Mali's top court declares coup leader Goita as interim president

's constitutional court on Friday named Colonel , leader of the post-coup junta, as the country's transitional president. The judgement stipulated that Goita would "exercise the functions of transitional president to lead the to its conclusion", following his seizure of power this week.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 29,2021
Subscribe
MALIS TOP COURT DECLARES COUP LEADER GOITA AS INTERIM PRESIDENT

Mali's constitutional court on Friday declared Assimi Goita, the colonel who led a military coup this week while serving as vice president, to be the new interim president.

Goita became vice president of Mali's transition back to democracy after leading the coup last August that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. On Monday, he ordered the arrests of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

Both resigned on Wednesday while still in detention. They were later released.

The court said in four-page ruling that Goita should fill the vacancy left by Ndaw's resignation "to lead the transition process to its conclusion" and carry the title of "president of the transition, head of state".