Israeli troops kill one more Palestinian protester in occupied West Bank

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian during an anti-settlement protest in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A few hundred Palestinians had gathered near Nablus in the northern West Bank to protest Israeli settlements.

Some in the crowd, with their faces covered by masks, threw rocks at soldiers and burned tires, witnesses said. Israeli soldiers opened fire, killing one man, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Tensions remain high in the region despite a ceasefire reached last week between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Gaza that ended 11 days of fighting.










