Israel fire leaves 2 more Palestinians martyred in occupied West Bank

Two Palestinians were reportedly killed late Saturday by Israeli forces in southern and northern West Bank, bringing to 17 the number of Palestinians killed there since Monday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian, who was not identified, was killed near the al-Fawwar refugees camp in Hebron, southern West Bank.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces opened fire on a car, then prevented ambulances from providing aid to the driver.

The Health Ministry said in a separate statement that a Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in clashes in Tulkarem, northern West Bank.

Since April 13, clashes erupted across the occupied territories because of Israeli attacks and restrictions on Palestinians in East Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and an Israeli court's decision to evict 12 Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers.

In addition to the deaths, hundreds have been injured when Israeli forces dispersed Palestinian rallies in support of Gaza.

In Gaza, the Israeli army has killed 145 Palestinians, including 41 children and 23 women, and caused 1,100 people to be injured in ongoing raids on Gaza.

Ten Israelis have been killed in the recent violence -- nine in rocket attacks in addition to a soldier who was killed when an anti-tank guided missile struck his jeep.





