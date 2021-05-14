Israeli warplanes destroy another bank building in Gaza

The Israeli warplanes on Friday completely destroyed the headquarters of al-Intaj Bank in Gaza, located near al-Shefa hospital, Gaza's main operating hospital.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the raid on the bank was carried out by a number of missiles which caused heavy damages in the bank's vicinity.

The raid caused a state of panic among the patients in the al-Shefa hospital as the sound of the raid was very strong.

Al-Intaj Bank is one of the two banks in Gaza run by the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive on Gaza, four bank branches have been destroyed by Israeli warplanes.

On Thursday, the Israeli warplanes destroyed a branch of the Islamic National Bank and destroyed another branch of al-Intaj Bank in the Khan Younis city, southern Gaza.

On Wednesday, a branch of the Islamic National Bank was also destroyed in the al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza.

Israel continues to carry out raids and shelling on Gaza, where 122 Palestinians, including 31 children and 20 women, have so far been killed, in addition to around 900 injuries.