Israeli airstrike kills Lebanese man along Israeli-Lebanon border

A young Lebanese man died on Friday of wounds he sustained after being targeted by Israeli strikes alongside other youth protesting in solidarity with Palestinians in an area along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

The targeted youth attempted to cross the border area of Al-Wazzani, south of Lebanon, when Israeli forces targeted them with rockets, Anadolu Agency correspondent said.

The young man, Mohammad Tahan, succumbed to his injuries in the nearby Marjeyoun government hospital.

Anadolu Agency reporter said protesters raised Palestinian and Lebanese flags, as well as the banners of Hezbollah group.

Eyewitnesses also told Anadolu Agency that Israeli soldiers fired at demonstrators who crossed the security fence and set fire.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced in a statement that its tanks "shot warning fire towards a number of suspected demonstrators, who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory."

The statement also added that demonstrators breached the fence and set fire to the area before moving back to the Lebanese side of the border.

Israel continues to carry out raids and shelling on Gaza, where 126 Palestinians, including 31 children and 20 women, have so far been killed, in addition to around 950 injuries.