Erdoğan calls on international community to take united action over Israeli aggression towards Palestinians

Calling on the world to stand against Israeli attacks on Palestine, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that Turkey will not accept Israeli persecution, even if the whole world ignores it.

Those who remain silent or openly back Israel's bloodshed should know one day it will be their turn, Erdoğan said while addressing a virtual meeting of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

"It is imperative that UN Security Council takes steps to ensure peace in Jerusalem in line with decisions of the General Assembly," he said.



On Israeli attacks, Erdoğan said Turkey is ready to actively support any initiative by the UN, and take responsibility for peace.

If the Organization of Islamic Cooperation does not take a "concrete" stance against Israeli attacks, it will discredit its own existence, the Turkish president added.

The Muslim bloc has called an emergency ministerial meeting on Sunday to discuss Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem over the past month as Israeli settlers swarmed in following a court order for the eviction of Palestinian families in the area.



Most recently, tensions further escalated, moving from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

At least 119 Palestinians, including 31 children and 19 women, have been killed since then, according to Palestinian health officials. Over 830 others have been injured, in addition to heavy damages to residential buildings across the enclave.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, a move that has never been recognized by the international community.