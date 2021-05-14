Turkey reports over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Municipality workers in protective suits disinfect courtyard of the Kocatepe Mosque to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Ankara, Turkey April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

A total of 11,394 cases, including 1,102 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.09 million, while the death toll has reached 44,301, with 242 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 37,261 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 4.8 million.

More than 50.4 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date, with over 203,000 new ones since Thursday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 2,670.

Turkey has administered over 25.6 million coronavirus jabs since launching a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, according to official figures.

More than 14.8 million people have received their first dose, while 10.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

Turkey began a 17-day lockdown on April 29, which will last until May 17. The restrictions led to a drop in 80 of Turkey's provinces from May 1-7, according to the ministry statistics.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.3 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 161 million cases have been reported.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections.