Israeli warplanes destroy 12-story residential building in Gaza

The Israeli army destroyed a residential building late Tuesday in western Gaza City.

Anadolu Agency reported that warplanes struck the 12-story Hanadi Tower located in the al-Rimal neighborhood.

The reporter from Turkey's top news source said the entire building was destroyed and the airstrike also caused damage to nearby homes.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency earlier that the army asked residents of the tower to vacate the premises in preparation for the strike.

The Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades have threatened to attack the capital Tel Aviv as a result.