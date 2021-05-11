TURKEYS DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASE COUNT UNDER 14,500

People walk in Eminonu market, an area usually packed with shop goers, but currently nearly deserted due to the strict lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Istanbul, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

A total of 14,497 cases, including 1,582 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to latest Health Ministry data.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.05 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 43,589, with 278 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 22,253 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 4.76 million.

More than 49.83 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 226,452 more conducted since Monday.

Latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 2,975.

The number of cases and outpatient applications has decreased by 65% in Istanbul, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

He said hospitalizations have declined by 50%, along with a one-third decrease in admissions to intensive care units in the Turkish metropolis.

Turkey has administered over 25.26 million coronavirus jabs since launching a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, according to official figures.

More than 14.68 million people have received their first doses, while second doses have been given to over 10.58 million people.

Turkey began a 17-day lockdown on April 29 that will last until May 17 and also cover this week's Eid al-Fitr holidays.

The restrictions led to a drop in 80 of Turkey's provinces between May 1-7, according to the latest Health Ministry statistics.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.3 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

More than 159 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 95.13 million.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases.