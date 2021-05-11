Turkish foreign minister: Turkey, Saudi Arabia set to have further dialogue

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gives a statement to the media after a meeting with his German counterpart in Berlin, Germany, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool/File Photo

In a meeting on Tuesday, Turkey and Saudi Arabia decided to continue talking to each other, said Turkey's foreign minister.

"We had a very open and sincere meeting. We decided to continue our dialogue," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters after meeting with his Saudi counterpart in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on continuing Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Gaza, Çavuşoğlu said, "We always condemn (attacks) like this, but the ummah is expecting us to take a step," referring to the international Muslim community.

He voices hope for a decision on the Israeli attacks in an extraordinary meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Cavusoglu is currently on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, where he said on Twitter he would discuss "bilateral relations and important regional issues, especially the attacks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the oppression against the Palestinian people."

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week, when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

The death toll from Israeli forces' attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 28, with 152 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980-a move that has never been recognized by the international community.