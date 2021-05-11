Palestinian PM Shtayyeh: Israel committing war crimes in Gaza Strip

Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza, where dozens of civilians, including children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Tuesday.

"Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza, and we are conducting international contacts to stop the aggression," Shtayyeh told Anadolu Agency.

"Jerusalemites thwarted settlers' storming of Al-Aqsa, and decisions are required to be taken by an Arab ministerial meeting to support their steadfastness," he added.



Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

At least 26 Palestinians have been martyred and scores injured in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980-a move that has never been recognized by the international community.









