TURKISH PARLIAMENT CONDEMNS ISRAELS ATTACKS ON AL-AQSA

Turkey's political parties issued a joint declaration on Monday condemning Israel's attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"As the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we strongly condemn this persecution and lawlessness [by Israel]," read the declaration, which was signed by all parties currently in the Turkish parliament.

They called on all international institutions, including the UN Security Council and UN General Assembly, to stop Israel's excesses in Jerusalem.

"As the Turkish parliament, we declare that we will always continue to react to Israel's aggressive actions aimed at eroding the status of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount, and [Israel's] attempts to usurp the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people," read the statement.

"We strongly declare that we will continue to defend the Palestinian case and [support] the struggle of the brotherly Palestinian people for freedom, justice and independence."

At least 305 people were injured on Monday when Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent raids by Jewish extremists.

The latest aggression came after Israeli forces injured more than 200 Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is the third-holiest site in the world for Muslims, and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood on Friday.

Tensions have boiled over in occupied East Jerusalem amid the planned eviction of dozens of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which is located just north of the Old City.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces and settler groups.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980-a move that has never been recognized by the international community.