UNGA head urges Israel to show respect to places of worship

Published May 08,2021
UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkır urged Israel to "show respect" to places of worship amid Israeli police raid on Friday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

"I am saddened by the news that the Israeli police raided with sound bombs the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, on the last friday of the Holy month of Ramadan," said Bozkır on Twitter. "I urge display of respect to all places of worship, including Al-Aqsa, which is sacred & significant for 1,8 billion Muslims".

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Haram al-Sharif area of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday evening, using stun grenades and gas bombs.

At least 163 people were injured in Israeli attacks in Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damascus gate of Old City, and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israeli police attacked Muslim worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, while worshippers were performing Tarawih, special nightly prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.