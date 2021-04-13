Turkey Diyanet Foundation to lend a helping hand to 2,000 Malian families during Ramadan

Aid packages prepared with the donations collected under the coordination of Turkey's Presidency of Religious Affairs will be delivered to Malian families in need during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Turkey Diyanet Foundation (TDV) carries out an outreach campaign abroad to aid Muslims living in Segou, Koulikoro, Bamako, Sikasso, and Kai regions of Mali.

Some of the aid packages prepared with donations collected as part of the campaign started to be delivered to families in the Segou region, nearly 285 kilometers (177 miles) north of the Malian capital of Bamako.

"The food package contains 10 kilograms of rice, two and a half kg of beans, three packages of pasta, three kg of sugar, one kg of salt and five liters of oil," Savas Enic, the group's representative in Mali, told Anadolu Agency.

"We aim to deliver the aid of our donors to 2,000 families in need in five regions during Ramadan," Enic said.

Adama Sidibi, mayor of Djamarabougou district in Segou, told Anadolu Agency that they have been trying to overcome war, hunger and various challenges for nearly last 10 years.

"Thanks to these donations you have made, our people who cannot earn enough will be able to spend the month of Ramadan more comfortably," he said.

He conveyed his love to the Turkish nation that do its best to help them from far away.





