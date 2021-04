US President Joe Biden waits for a meeting with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office of the White House on April 13, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

A major of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday supported the nomination of President Joe Biden's nominee, Wendy Sherman, to be deputy secretary of state, the number two position at the department.

As voting continued, the tally in the 100-member Senate was 53-38 in favor of confirming the nominee, as a handful of Republicans crossed the aisle to vote with Biden's fellow Democrats in Sherman's favor.