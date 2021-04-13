 Contact Us
NATO chief says Russia must end up Ukraine military build-up

NATO Secretary-General on Tuesday called on to stop deployment of military forces near border.

Published April 13,2021
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Tuesday to withdraw troops that the alliance says Moscow is massing on Ukraine's borders.

"In recent weeks Russia has moved thousands of combat-ready troops to Ukraine's borders, the largest massing of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014," Stoltenberg said.

"Russia must end this military build-up in and around Ukraine, stop its provocations and deescalate immediately," he said at a news conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Kuleba said Kyiv wanted a diplomatic solution.