A man waves a Brazilian flag during a protest against new measures implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

Brazil registered 3,808 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 82,186 additional coronavirus cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 358,425 total COVID-19 deaths and 13,599,994 total confirmed cases.